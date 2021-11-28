NFL World Reacts To Concerning Christian McCaffrey News

Another week, another concerning Christian McCaffrey injury update.

The Carolina Panthers running back is one of the best players in the National Football League, but he struggles to stay healthy.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey appears to be battling another notable injury.

McCaffrey played sparingly against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Following the game, the Panthers got some concerning news on their star running back.

The star running back was seen in a walking boot.

Christian McCaffrey is in a walking boot on his left leg. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 28, 2021

Uh oh.

“This should be a sign to the Giants not to sign Saquon to a large contract,” one fan tweeted.

“This man can’t stay healthy unfortunately,” another fan added on social media.

“It’s ridiculous at this point,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Christian McCaffrey is in a boot. NO BUENO. https://t.co/ZjFGknnvgR — FantasyLabs NFL (@FantasyLabsNFL) November 28, 2021

McCaffrey has played in seven of his team’s 12 games so far this season. It’s unclear if he will miss any action moving forward due to his latest injury.

The Panthers fell to 5-7 on the year with this latest loss.