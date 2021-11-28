The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey warming up for the Panthers.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to playing the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 23, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Another week, another concerning Christian McCaffrey injury update.

The Carolina Panthers running back is one of the best players in the National Football League, but he struggles to stay healthy.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey appears to be battling another notable injury.

McCaffrey played sparingly against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Following the game, the Panthers got some concerning news on their star running back.

The star running back was seen in a walking boot.

Uh oh.

“This should be a sign to the Giants not to sign Saquon to a large contract,” one fan tweeted.

“This man can’t stay healthy unfortunately,” another fan added on social media.

“It’s ridiculous at this point,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

McCaffrey has played in seven of his team’s 12 games so far this season. It’s unclear if he will miss any action moving forward due to his latest injury.

The Panthers fell to 5-7 on the year with this latest loss.

