NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cooper Kupp News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams' best offensive player was inactive for Wednesday's practice session.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp was absent this afternoon due to a foot injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this concerning injury news.

"Stafford gone use his PTO if Kupp and Higbee out," one fan wrote.

"If we play without Kupp and AD , Sunday will be rough!!!!" another said.

"They're gonna win anyway there playing carolina who is starting pj walker," another added.

The Rams currently have the worst rushing attack in the league, averaging just 62.4 yards per game. Kupp accounts for the vast majority of the Los Angeles offense. His 527 yards and four touchdowns far outnumber the Rams next leading wide receiver: Ben Skowronek with 181 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Rams' next leading pass catcher, tight end Tyler Higbee, is also questionable with an ankle injury. Superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald also missed today's practice with a foot injury of his own.

Even if these injuries aren't severe, the Rams may elect to rest their star players. The team plays the Carolina Panthers, one of the worst teams in the NFL, ahead of their Week 7 bye.