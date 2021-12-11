NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with an injured Ezekiel Elliott for the past couple of weeks. Dallas’ star running back is batting through a knee injury.

While Elliott is expected to be full-go on Sunday in a big divisional game against Washington, Dallas could be missing another key running back.

According to reports, the Cowboys are expected to be without backup running back Tony Pollard on Sunday. At times this season, Pollard has looked better than Elliott.

“Cowboys are preparing to be without RB Tony Pollard (foot) on Sunday at Washington. He tore his plantar fascia last week at Saints, missing entire practice week. Pollard said he’s a game-time decision, but RB JaQuan Hardy been elevated from practice squad as likely contingency,” Michael Gehlken tweeted.

“Our run game is gonna be horrible. Zeke will average 2.2 ypc and they will abandon the run game by the second half,” one fan tweeted.

“JaQuan Hardy is gonna be a surprise running back tm I watched tap on this guy very bouncy off defenders very shift,” another fan tweeted.

“No more than 50 rushing yards tomorrow then,” another fan added on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see how the run game fares on Sunday, that is for sure.

Dallas and Washington are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.