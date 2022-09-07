NFL World Reacts To Concerning George Kittle News

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has missed 11 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. Now it appears he's dealing with yet another injury that could cause him to miss time.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Kittle is dealing with a groin injury. He is not practicing today and is considered day-to-day as he recovers.

In five NFL seasons, George Kittle has played in 67 games - missing 14 due to injuries. 49ers fans that are concerned that he might not play in the season opener against the Chicago Bears have every right to be.

NFL fans are understandably pretty upset by what's happened to Kittle here. People who took Kittle in fantasy football a few days ago are especially upset:

When healthy, George Kittle ranks among the top tight ends in the NFL. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro in five years.

Last year Kittle had a bit of a down year compared to his previous ones. But he still managed to finish the season with a career-high six touchdown catches.

A healthy George Kittle has the potential to be the difference between the 49ers making the playoffs and just missing out. Everyone in the Bay Area is going to be crossing their fingers that Kittle mends quickly.

