NFL World Reacts To Concerning Justin Fields Admission

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered a nasty injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fields revealed exactly what he's dealing with. He told reporters he suffered a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments - "basically an AC joint" injury as he described it.

His admission has flans flocking to social media with a plea to the Bears coaching staff. Fans think it's time to sit Fields and allow him to heal.

"Dawg DO NOT LET HIM PLAY," said one fan.

"Fans won’t like it, but Bears should sit him through the bye week and potentially longer. They finally have their franchise QB. Don’t ruin him," another fan said.

Despite the injury, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus suggested Fields is still "day-to-day."

"Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus told reporters. "We'll see where he is on Wednesday. So, we've got time, we'll see where it is and go from there."

Will Fields play this weekend?