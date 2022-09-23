NFL World Reacts To Concerning Justin Herbert News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel took first-team reps for the Chargers during practice on Friday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"If there’s any game he can afford to miss…" one fan wrote.

"He’s not playing this week is he," another said.

"Y’all better be making waiver wire moves right now or have a good backup fantasy QB for this Sunday," another added.

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage during last Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being in some clear pain, the 23-year-old quarterback finished out the game and threw a late touchdown pass.

The Chargers initially seemed encouraged that Herbert would play on Sunday, but now that doesn't seem to be the case. Los Angeles has been listed as seven-point favorites all week, but the line shifted to -3 earlier this afternoon.

The Jaguars are coming off a dominant 24-0 win over the Colts in Week 2, and should put up a good fight if Herbert isn't on the field for the Chargers.