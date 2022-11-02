NFL World Reacts To Concerning Keenan Allen News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers could once again be down their top receiving threat in five-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen this Sunday, according to reports.

Per The Athletic's Daniel Popper, "Keenan Allen (hamstring) will not practice today and it’s possible he will miss Sunday’s game vs. Falcons, per Brandon Staley." With Staley saying the injury has not "responded the way that we hoped."

The NFL world reacted to the concerning news on Wednesday.

"Oh because we are just FINE at WR right Brandon?!?!?!" a Bolts fan asked.

"Team opted NOT to draft a receiver btw," another pointed out.

"So WR1 is Joshua Palmer (coming off his 2nd concussion in as many months), WR2 is a kick returner, WR3 and 4 are practice squad guys with a combined 15 career NFL receptions," tweeted Jack Kennedy.

"Should’ve been on IR since Week 1."

"This is notable," another commented. "REALLY notable."

Allen has played in just two games this season.