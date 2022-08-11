NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.

Cousins was very outspoken in his refusal to accept the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the 2021 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I'm sure the reaction to this will be nothing short of thoughtful and well-reasoned," one fan wrote.

"That’s alright… If he has Covid now is the time to get it… he will be good by September 11th," another added.

"If there’s one good thing about this…at least it is happening now and not in 3 weeks (or later)," another said.

O'Connell addressed Cousins' illness after today's practice.

“I have not gotten much of an update, but I do know he was not feeling well earlier,” he said, per ProFootballTalk. “We have a process in place where we sent him home, and we’ll go through our processes internally. I’ll get an update for you guys as kind of the week pans out on his availability for the Raider game.”

With or without Cousins, the Vikings will open up their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.