NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have alternated wins and losses in each of the first six weeks, but they could be facing the prospect of a second straight loss after today's concerning Lamar Jackson news.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jackson was limited at practice today. Per the report, he is dealing with a hip injury.

Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't express much concern over the injury. But given the circumstances, it's definitely something worth monitoring.

Fans of the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens' opponent on Sunday, are certainly monitoring. As for Ravens fans, they're largely dismissing the report because it's only Wednesday:

Whether Lamar Jackson plays or not, his performance over the past couple of weeks has not been up to standard. After throwing for 10 touchdowns with two interceptions through the first three weeks, he has three touchdowns and four interceptions over the last three.

The Ravens won their first two games by double digits but each of their last three games have been decided by one score.

Jackson's running ability clearly isn't at issue. He's averaging a league-best 8.1 yards per game while his 451 rushing yards are fifth in the NFL.

Something has to give though and Lamar Jackson needs to take that extra jump in the passing game to keep these games less close.