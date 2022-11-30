NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson Report

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At 7-4 on the season, the Baltimore Ravens are no locks for the postseason, let alone to win the AFC North title. So the latest report on quarterback Lamar Jackson might be downright distressing.

According to PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov, Jackson left Ravens practice early today. Per the report, he sustained a quad injury and was later listed as limited in practice.

Jackson has yet to miss a game this season despite dealing with a slew of injuries in recent practices. Just last week he was battling through a hip injury but still played every snap for the Ravens in their 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL fans are nervous about what this means for the Ravens in both the short and long term. Some are wondering if his knack for picking up small injuries is one of the things holding the Ravens back from giving him a major contract extension:

Lamar Jackson has missed at least one game in each of the last three seasons, with five lost games in 2021 ultimately costing the Ravens a trip to the playoffs.

But right now Jackson is putting up some of the best numbers through the air since his 2019 MVP season. If he can just make it to the finish line, another Pro Bowl or even All-Pro season could be on the table.

Will Lamar Jackson play this weekend?