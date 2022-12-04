NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

This isn't the news anybody wanted to see this Sunday.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was forced to leave Week 13's game against the Denver Broncos early in the second quarter after suffering a knee injury.

Thankfully, the former MVP was able to walk off under his own power. But according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Jackson is questionable to return.

The NFL world reacted to the Lamar update on social media.

"Not before he got his bag smh," a fan replied.

"Nightmare situation for the Ravens," another user tweeted.

"Pain."

"Second straight year Lamar Jackson is hurt IN THE POCKET," a fan commented.

"Ravens after Thanksgiving;"

"Damn big prayers up for LJ," another said.

The injury occurred on what appeared to a be a routine sack. Hopefully it isn't something that keeps Jackson out for too long as the Ravens look to stay atop the AFC North.