NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson Update

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens might not have their starting quarterback for their playoff game this weekend.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Lamar Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in the Ravens' Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson hasn't played since early December when he suffered a sprained PCL.

If Jackson is out, Tyler Huntley would be in line to start. It would also raise some more questions heading into the offseason since Jackson has yet to be signed to a mega-extension.

NFL fans don't like the Ravens' chances of advancing after seeing this report.

"Tough to hear, but I don't think anyone can realistically expect Lamar to play on Sunday. Hope? Absolutely. Expect? No. I'd put the #Ravens' chances at beating the #Bengals with Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown at QB at somewhere around 15%," another tweet read.

It remains to be seen if Jackson can practice this week.

Kickoff for Ravens-Bengals will be at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.