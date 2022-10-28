NFL World Reacts To Concerning Mac Jones Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mac Jones is reportedly dealing with another injury.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the New England Patriots starting quarterback is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot. He's also still continuing to recover from the left ankle sprain that sidelined him for three weeks.

Giardi is also reporting that it didn't impact Jones' on-field preparation this week as the Patriots get set to play the New York Jets.

NFL fans are already wondering if this means that Bailey Zappe will get some playing time in Jones' place during the game.

Jones only played for a few series last week against the Chicago Bears before he got benched in favor of Zappe. He finished the game with only three completions for 18 yards and an interception.

Head coach Bill Belichick has already said earlier this week that Jones will get the start if he's good to go.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.