NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year.

Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some NFL fans a bit nervous about him heading into the season.

One fan went away from this line of thinking and tweeted that Stafford will still win another Super Bowl with the injury.

The Rams will have to be hoping that this injury doesn't bother Stafford too much during the season. They'll need him at or as close to 100% as he can be if they want to win their second straight Super Bowl.