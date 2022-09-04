NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year.
Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some NFL fans a bit nervous about him heading into the season.
One fan went away from this line of thinking and tweeted that Stafford will still win another Super Bowl with the injury.
The Rams will have to be hoping that this injury doesn't bother Stafford too much during the season. They'll need him at or as close to 100% as he can be if they want to win their second straight Super Bowl.