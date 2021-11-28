NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams might have an injury situation to monitor at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is not playing at 100 percent health.

“Stafford’s arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day. His health is certainly an issue,” Russini reported, via Warren Sharp.

That doesn’t sound good.

"Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day. His health is certainly an issue." – via @diannaESPN per Rams sources — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 28, 2021

NFL fans are understandably concerned.

“This is the Rams fault and only theirs. They like to keep these things secret, and all it does is throw their players under the bus half the time,” one fan tweeted.

“Tried to tell people and they didn’t want to listen. The Rams have a very short window and they know it. Thus all the desperation moves,” another fan tweeted.

It will be an interesting matchup on Sunday between two injured quarterbacks.

“Rodgers with a toe injury and now Stafford is reportedly dealing with elbow and back pain,” one fan added on social media.

The Rams and the Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.