NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford News

Matthew Stafford warms up on the field.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams might have an injury situation to monitor at the quarterback position.

According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is not playing at 100 percent health.

“Stafford’s arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day. His health is certainly an issue,” Russini reported, via Warren Sharp.

That doesn’t sound good.

NFL fans are understandably concerned.

“This is the Rams fault and only theirs. They like to keep these things secret, and all it does is throw their players under the bus half the time,” one fan tweeted.

“Tried to tell people and they didn’t want to listen. The Rams have a very short window and they know it. Thus all the desperation moves,” another fan tweeted.

It will be an interesting matchup on Sunday between two injured quarterbacks.

“Rodgers with a toe injury and now Stafford is reportedly dealing with elbow and back pain,” one fan added on social media.

The Rams and the Packers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.