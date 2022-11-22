NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams might have to be without Matthew Stafford for next Sunday's game.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Stafford has entered the concussion protocol. It comes just a few days after he exited the protocol on Friday, which allowed him to play against the New Orleans Saints.

This isn't good, especially since he just dealt with a concussion. It's something that the Rams need to be very careful about.

Some fans think that Stafford's season should be over since the Rams are currently out of the playoff picture with a 3-7 record.

"Not sure if it’s a hot take or not, but I’d bet we don’t see Stafford again this year," another tweet read.

Stafford finished Sunday's game with 159 yards and two touchdowns before Bryce Perkins replaced him.

Perkins would be in line to start on Nov. 27 against the Kansas City Chiefs if Stafford can't go.