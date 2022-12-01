NFL World Reacts To Concerning Mike Williams Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on in the first half during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles on November 07, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers received some bad news one Thursday afternoon regarding a key player.

Star wide receiver Mike Williams was not at practice again on Thursday. It's the second-straight practice Williams has missed following an ankle injury.

"For a second straight day, Chargers’ WR Mike Williams was listed as a non-participant in practice due to his ankle injury," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.

Some fans aren't happy the team seemingly rushed him back before he was ready to go.

"They really rushed him back just to have an instant setback," one fan said.

"Shouldn’t have rushed back against the chiefs. L coaches," added a second fan.

Others fans are more concerned with their respective fantasy football teams as the playoffs draw near.

"My fantasy team this week is hurtin," one fan said.

Keenan Allen, DeAndre Carter and Josh Palmer will have to carry the load as Williams appears primed to miss the game.