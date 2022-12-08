NFL World Reacts To Concerning Odell Beckham Update

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury situation may be worse than originally expected.

According to recent reports from Albert Breer, the Los Angeles Rams were hesitant to sign the star wide receiver before last year's Super Bowl run.

"They thought he wouldn't be able to make it through the year without his knee exploding," a source said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this concerning news.

"Rams being petty he doesn’t want to re-sign? Cos this is so nasty," one fan wrote.

"And his knee still exploded, which why I don’t know why teams are bidding to sign this man likes he’s NY Odell again," another added.

"Are teams and personnel allowed to talk about a players Medical history publicly like this?" another asked.

OBJ suffered a torn ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl win in February. He was originally tabbed for a return sometime in mid-November, but that timeline has reportedly been moved back into the postseason.

Several teams — including the Giants, Bills and Cowboys — have expressed interest in acquiring the veteran free agent for the final stretch of the 2022 season. But given his current injury outlook, that's beginning to look less likely.