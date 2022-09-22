NFL World Reacts To Concerning Packers Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the Green Bay Packers face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, both teams could be significantly short-handed.

The Buccaneers will be without star wide receiver Mike Evans, who is serving a suspension. Fellow star wideout Chris Godwin is unlikely to play as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay isn't the only team going through a wide receiver problem, though. Wide receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb all missed practice today with various issues.

With all of those wide receivers absent, fans are expecting big things from rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

"Where for art thou Romeo," one fan said.

At least one Packers fan is trying to remain optimistic.

"An optimistic Packers fan might say that it’s more likely that these guys are just taking rest days than that they all collectively got more injured," the fan said.

"cant wait to watch aaron rodgers throw to home depot and gamestop employees on sunday," another fan joked.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay kick off on Sunday after 4:25 p.m. ET.