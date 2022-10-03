NFL World Reacts To Concerning Randy Gregory News

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Randy Gregory (5) had his arm in a sling during practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are going to be without one of their best pass rushers for the next several weeks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory is set to miss the next two-to-six weeks. It all depends on how he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.

The surgery is going to trim the meniscus in his injured knee. Gregory got carted off the field with the injury during Sunday evening's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL fans are hoping that Gregory can come back towards the shorter end of the recovery timeframe.

Gregory is in the first year of his five-year $70 million deal that he signed with the Broncos during the offseason. That came after he spent the previous five seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

He was off to a strong start before getting banged up. In just four games, Gregory recorded nine tackles (six solo), two sacks, and two forced fumbles.