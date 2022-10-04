NFL World Reacts To Concerning Russell Wilson Injury News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Denver Broncos fell to 2-2 on the season after a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that star quarterback Russell Wilson was reportedly "dinged up" in the loss. According to multiple reports, Wilson suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder.

After being listed as "limited" on the Monday injury report, Wilson reportedly got another "limited" practice in on Tuesday afternoon.

Football fans all flocked to social media with the same joke. After earning the nickname "Mr. Unlimited" he's been very limited this week.

"Mr Liiiiimitteedd," one fan joked.

"Apparently there’s a limit to unlimited," another fan said.

While the injury news is concerning, there doesn't seem to be any real expectation that Wilson will miss Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson said he's "doing good" and is "super confident" that he'll be able to play in the game.