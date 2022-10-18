NFL World Reacts To Concerning Russell Wilson News

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos could be without their starting quarterback going forward.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Russell Wilson is set to get an MRI on his hamstring on Tuesday and it could be a "fairly significant" injury.

This report comes just one day after head coach Nathanial Hackett confirmed to the media that Wilson hurt his hamstring.

Fans are hoping that this isn't too serious for Wilson, even though the Broncos are 2-4 to start the season.

If Wilson has to miss time, Brett Rypien would be the team's starting quarterback. Rypien is currently the only other quarterback on the roster besides Wilson.

We'll have to see when the results of the MRI come out. The Broncos will likely want to know ASAP about Wilson's status considering that they play again in five days.