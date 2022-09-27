NFL World Reacts To Concerning Steelers Locker Room News

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful franchises in the game of football.

However, longtime Steelers fans are beginning to get concerned about the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to the latest report from Pittsburgh radio host Josh Rowntree, the fans aren't alone.

The players want him gone, apparently, "Award winning reporter @JRown32 on @937theFan says the majority of Steelers offensive players want Matt Canada fired," Andrew Fillipponi said.

At least one fan is concerned the news could lead to unmotivated players.

"Sounds like a recipe for disaster for the Steelers. Nothing worse than unmotivated players.," one fan said.

"Yet the organization will do nothing. At the very least, if things don't improve leading into the BYE, fire him, promote and interim, and hire a full-time new guy in the offseason. Will give the interim a 2 week window to change some things. Then, do full search at end of season," another fan said.

"But nobody will do anything about it until it’s too late. If Tomlin has his first losing season this year he’ll have no one to blame but himself," said another fan.

Can the Steelers right the ship this weekend against the New York Jets?