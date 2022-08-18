NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tristan Wirfs News

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly suffered yet another major offensive line injury.

During practice on Thursday, All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs was escorted off the field by a trainer with what appeared to be a "rib/abdomen" injury, per team insider Greg Auman.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"We aren’t making it through the season lol," one fan wrote.

"Jesus Christ. This is getting ridiculous. End the practice now!" another added.

"My expectations on this season, just based on training camp and all the injuries, get lower and lower every day," another said.

Wirfs had a breakout year for the Bucs in 2021, playing all 17 games and earning Pro-Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors. The 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft played a serious role in protecting veteran QB Tom Brady this past season.

If Wirfs is forced to miss time, he'll be the second starting lineman lost to injury this preseason. Pro-Bowl center Ryan Jensen could be out for the year with a knee injury suffered late last month.

Stay tuned for updates on the severity of this injury for Wirfs.