NFL World Reacts To Concerning Tua Tagovailoa Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The NFL season may be over, but that doesn't mean that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't still dealing with the fallout of the concussion he suffered that ended his 2022 season.

ESPN Dolphins insider Marcel Louis-Jacques reported on Friday that Tua remains in the league's concussion protocol and will not compete in next week's first-ever Pro Bowl Games despite being named an alternate.

Per the report, Tua has not suffered any setbacks with his recovery. However, he remains in the protocol a full month after suffering his head injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Nevertheless, NFL fans are understandably concerned for Tua's long-term health given what we know about CTE and the long-term effects of concussions. Many are asserting that Tua should really take a much longer break from the NFL before putting his health at risk.

The Miami Dolphins will make their decision on picking up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option in the spring, but the organization has already announced that he will be their starter in 2023 if he is fit to play.

There's only so much concern that the wider public can show for Tua's health before it falls on him to do the same.

Maybe Tua will be able to avoid ever suffering another concussion again. But even so much as a big hit will have everyone nervous and concerned for him.

We can only hope he's listening to the medical professionals.