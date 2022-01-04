NFL World Reacts To Concerning Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon and experienced an even tougher situation following the game.

After Washington’s loss to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, a group of fans fell out of the stands when a railing collapsed at FedEx Field.

Washington released a statement on the accident, claiming fans were offered medical assistance if needed.

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred,” a Washington Football Team spokesperson said.

However, that claim is disputed by some fans in attendance.

Just when you think it can’t get worse: Fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by Washington Football Team after railing collapsed👇 https://t.co/9WUUIJO72j — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) January 4, 2022

“They didn’t ask if anyone was hurt, and they sure as hell didn’t ask if anybody needed medical attention,” Andrew Collins told Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “The only thing the staff said to us was to get the F off the field.”

Another fan, Mike Naimoli, said he was told: “‘Everybody get the F off the field,’ and [they] quickly grabbed us away from Jalen and shooed us up into the stands.”

The NFL is reportedly investigating the incident.

It’s been a couple of years full of tough news for the Washington Football Team.

“Just throw the whole franchise in the trash,” one fan tweeted.

“Dan being Dan,” Trey Wingo tweeted.

“There is literally nothing that the Washington Football Team cannot get wrong as an organization. It’s amazing, really,” another fan added.

Washington fell to 6-10 on the season with Sunday’s loss.