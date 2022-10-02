NFL World Reacts To Concussion Protocol News

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

After seeing what happened to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over the past several days, it looks like imminent changes are on the way to the NFL's concussion protocol.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"NFLPA and NFL soon are expected to agree to new protocols in which any time any player demonstrates any instability, he is not allowed to return to the game. The rule could go into effect as early as Week 5."

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

"Great for player safety…" one user said. "Too bad it took so many brutal hits to get it done."

"Isn’t this already a rule?" asked Nick Veronica. "Just need the people in place to actually … enforce it."

"Lol they KNOW they messed up," a Chiefs fan tweeted.

"The Tua Rule."

"It's very unfortunate that this young man had to go through this in order for NFLPA/NFL to assess their protocol. I get it, It's a violent sport; but that should make this a even more priority."

"Finally, a win for player safety!" applauded FS1's Emmanuel Acho.

The independent doctor who cleared Tua to return vs. the Bills on Sunday has also lost his job since the QB's injury.