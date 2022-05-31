NFL World Reacts To Continued Aaron Donald Retirement Speculation

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aaron Donald's incredible NFL career could be coming to an end.

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, the NFL superstar said he's content with heading into retirement if he can't come to a contract agreement with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m happy, I’m fine, I don’t need to play. The thing is, I don’t need to play football to be fine,” Donald said. “I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years … I’m complete. If I could win another one, that’s great but if not, I’m at peace.”

The NFL world continues to speculate about Donald's next move heading into the 2022 season.

Donald still has three years remaining on the six-year, $135 million deal he signed with the Rams in 2018. That being said, he's well outperformed that figure and should be next in line for a big-time pay raise.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is coming of his seventh-straight All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl title. He's been one of the best defensive players in the league for almost a decade and is looking to get paid as such.

Under his current contract, Donald is set to make $14.25 million through his potential Super Bowl-defending run in 2022.

Should the Rams give Donald a big payday or let him ride off into the sunset?