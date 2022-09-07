NFL World Reacts To Controversial 2022 Quarterback Rankings

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

FiveThirtyEight got plenty of fans attention with Wednesday's release of its NFL quarterback rankings, but not all for the right reasons.

Rating the two best QBs on each team based on "Elo points" (a rolling average of recent performances that incorporates both passing and running), 538 ranked this list of 64 signal-callers:

The NFL world reacted to it across social media.

"Please tell me that's not Mitch TRUBISKY over Lamar Jackson and Russ!!??" commented one fan.

"Likely the worst list I’ve ever seen no exaggeration," another said.

"If Mitchell Trubisky is a top 12 QB this year I will eat a old hiking sock," one user tweeted.

"Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson should sue 538 for defamation for ranking Mitchell Trubisky ahead of them. That's absurd."

"This is an absolute [expletive] list," another laughed. "Derek Carr ranked 19th ..."

Can't forget the egregious slotting of Matt Ryan at 38.