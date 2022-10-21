NFL World Reacts To Controversial Al Michaels Comment

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

During the third quarter of Thursday night's game between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, Al Michaels made a slight error that caught social media's attention.

Michaels teased Taylor Swift's new visual album that would be dropping at midnight. During the tease, the legendary play-by-play man intimated that Swift's music was mainly for teenage girls.

He even suggested that Kirk Herbstreit's children wouldn't like the music because they're boys. That comment didn't sit well with many on social media, who voiced their opinions.

"All respect to Al Michaels, but dudes can be Taylor Swift fans, too," ESPN's Brooke Pryor tweeted.

"AL THERE ARE PLENTY OF SONS OVER THE MOON AS WELL OK," Mike Golic Jr said.

"Al Michaels clearly hasn’t heard 1989 if he thinks Taylor Swift is only for teenage girls," said a third fan.

Michaels clearly didn't mean anything malicious with his words, but he might want to choose them more carefully moving forward.