NFL World Reacts To Controversial Best QB Of All-Time Pick

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady pretty much dominates every NFL GOAT conversation, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.

But FS1's Chris Broussard thinks we're looking at the best QB ever right now... and he doesn't play for the Bucs. Telling his "First Things First" colleagues:

Watching Mahomes against Buffalo, I said, 'He's the best quarterback we've ever seen.' Now, he's going to have to keep winning... He will not get rated as that if he doesn't win more championships. But he is the best we've ever seen. Period.

The NFL world reacted to Broussard's statements on social media.

"Nah. It's Tom Brady. Shouldn't even be a discussion. Brady just wins, and I hate him," one fan replied.

"Ehhh maybe if he does what he's doing now for another 5 years. Most unique and most difficult to stop? I'd agree with that," another said.

"False."

"Most overrated player ever at this point," another user tweeted. "Never been the best QB in the NFL. Had 1 elite season and has regressed ever since. Simply not what y’all casuals think he is."

"Facts! Thanks Mr Broussard!"

No quarterback has done more than Patrick Mahomes has through his first four years as a starter. And while many aren't ready to call him the best of all-time just yet, he's certainly off to an incredible start.