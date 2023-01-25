NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cam Newton Debate

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

After his latest playoff loss, the football world is debating the merits of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The most notable debate on Twitter right now is pitting Allen against former star quarterback Cam Newton. "Y’all really think Cam was better than Josh Allen? This Allen slander is going to far man lol," was the question that prompted the spicy debate.

It sparked a feisty debate on social media, with fans taking both sides. However, most of those on Twitter made sure to highlight Newton's early success.

"Allen got a MVP, 15-1 season, Super Bowl appearance with a team that had 1/10th of the talent that he has in Buffalo? When that happen? There would be no Josh Allens without Cam Newton," writer Carron Phillips said.

"Cam Newton won an MVP, a Heisman, a National Championship, and played in a Super Bowl People want to crown Josh Allen so badly lmao he’s got a LONG way to go before he surpasses Cam Newton," added another.

"One has won an MVP and led a team to the Super Bowl, the other has lost every playoff game he’s faced a top tier QB," said a third.

Which quarterback do you think is the better of the two?