NFL World Reacts To Controversial 'Character Issue' Report

Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay suggested character issues could see one NFL prospect slip in the draft.

He said there are "character issues" with Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter. "With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody. What's he like to deal with in the locker room, those sorts of issues" McShay said this week on ESPN.

McShay went on to say that Carter could very easily end up being the No. 2 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, that's where McShay mocked him to in his first mock draft.

McShay's comments eventually made their way to social media and fans aren't thrilled.

"full-time draft analysts should have to explain in detail, in public, what "character issues" are when they make these assertions that could cost brilliant young men millions. the standard has to be so much higher rather than just dispensing it as some garden-variety take," one fan suggested.

Others believe this report is being leaked so Carter drops in the draft.

"Someone leaking this news to get Jalen Carter…" one fan said.

"Ahh so which middle-of-the-pack non-playoff team looking for interior D-line help paid Todd to say this? Any guesses?" said another.

