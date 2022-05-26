NFL World Reacts To Controversial Colin Kaepernick Opinion

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Colin Kaepernick landed his first NFL workout in years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This development of course sparked debate around the NFL world.

Is Kaepernick ready to take the field again?

NBC's ProFootballTalk certainly seems to think so. The NFL news outlet shared a tweet on Wednesday suggesting that Kaepernick could be the starting option for multiple NFL franchises.

"Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too," the account posted.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this controversial take.

"Lol, there is no way a guy that hasn’t played since 2016 would be better than Tua, Mills, Lock, Darnold, or Mariota. This is an insane take," one fan wrote.

"This has to be one of the worst takes I’ve ever seen," another added.

Kaepernick hasn't suited up in the NFL since January 1, 2017 — the final game of the 2016 season. The now-34 year old has stayed active with individual workouts and training over the years, but there's really no way to know if he's ready to return to action unless he lands on an NFL roster.

Kaepernick himself conceded that he's willing to return to the league as a backup option, but he ultimately hopes to take on a starting role.

Do you think Kaepernick has what it takes to be a starter in the league again?