NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson.

Take a look at Orlovsky's full 1-14 list here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this controversial ranking for Prescott.

"I can’t believe I said Dak was top 5 last year," one fan wrote.

"Shit at this point I'd have Purdy above Dak," another said.

"Cowboys fans are really getting upset about this like Dak didn’t throw the most INTs in the league while missing multiple games," another added.

"Not mad a this as of right now, hasn’t had a good season but he’ll bounce back," another wrote.

It's hard to blame Orlovsky for ranking Dak so low on his list. Despite missing five games this year, the Dallas QB leads the NFL in interceptions with 15. This stat makes him the first quarterback in NFL history to lead the league in picks despite missing five or more games.

Prescott will have a chance to prove Orlovsky and all of his doubter wrong in a Round 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.