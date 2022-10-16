NFL World Reacts To Controversial Hit On Joe Burrow Today

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

A more legit roughing-the-passer call against Joe Burrow was made on Sunday afternoon.

After the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback threw a pass, Saints linebacker DeMario Davis nailed him. Davis was then called for the foul, which extended the Bengals' drive.

Obviously, this garnered a lot of reactions from NFL fans since roughing-the-passer calls are really controversial these days.

"It’s a huge hit. No doubt about that. But what realistically is the defender supposed to do their in full sprint. The NFL has went nuts on roughing and the passer and it’s really ridiculous at this point. Just say you can’t lay a hand on the QB already," another fan tweeted.

Thankfully, Burrow is alright even though the Bengals are down by 10 against the Saints.

This won't be the last time that there's another controversial roughing-the-passer call made during the season.