NFL World Reacts To Controversial Joey Bosa Punishment

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa has been fined $55,546 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and public criticism of officials after last weekend's Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bosa was fined $29,785 and $13,261, respectively, for two instances of unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for his postgame comments, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this punishment.

"NFL is getting soft. Hurt feelings is a penalty now…" one fan wrote.

"It’s crazy that you can’t critique officials," another said.

"Gotta wonder what was said," another said.

Here's what Bosa had to say about the officiating crew after last weekend's Wild Card loss in Jacksonville.

"I think there just needs to be more accountability. I mean, if I say something to them, I get a $40,000 fine," Bosa said, per Mike Freeman of USA Today. "But if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season, they get to … they're probably back in the locker room after the game, like, 'Ha, got that (expletive). You know, yeah, got him. Fifteen yards. What a loser.' I guarantee you that's what they're (expletive) talking back in the back. Whatever. Power trip. I'm sick of those (expletive) people."

Do you think this was a fair punishment?