NFL World Reacts To Controversial Mike Tomlin Decision News

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-6 on the season and on pace for their first losing season in over 15 years. But head coach Mike Tomlin has indicated that change is coming - just not the change that fans might want.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tomlin said that he won't rule out "significant change" during the Steelers' upcoming bye week. However, per ESPN Steelers insider Brooke Pryor, he made it clear that the change will NOT be a coaching or coordinator change.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has taken the brunt of fan outrage amid their brutal start to the season. They're dead last in points scored and near the bottom in every major offensive category.

Through it all, Tomlin has publicly maintained that there will be no changes to his coaching staff. But he has an extra week to reconsider that idea.

Fans are not happy.

"This isn’t a Canada issue anymore. He’s a total lost cause. This is a failure of Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin to truly do what’s best for the organization and young offensive players," one fan wrote.

"Who likes the Mike Tomlin first losing season countdown clock?" one fan added.

"Of course we weren’t firing Matt Canada. Why would you ever expect Mike Tomlin to admit he made a mistake in bringing him back?? Cmon now. We’ve been watching this movie for years. We know better," one fan added.

Expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers are always playoffs at the least and ideally the Super Bowl. Given that the team was transitioning from nearly 20 years of Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback to a rookie, expectations had to be a bit lower this year.

But the Steelers' struggles this year have bordered on nightmarish.

Injuries, poor play and poor coaching have seen the Steelers get blown out multiple times while their two wins came by a combined five points.

If Tomlin doesn't make a change now, the decisions might be made for him later.