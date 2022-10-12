NFL World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Decision News

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Despite two highly-controversial roughing the passer calls in Week 5, the NFL is reportedly backing its officials and doubling-down on the way its rules are enforced.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "A league source said today that 'there is no backing down on enforcing rules that are in place to protect the health and safety of players, including quarterbacks, who by rule are considered defenseless players when they are in a passing posture.'"

The NFL world reacted to the league source's statement on Wednesday.

"Fine. 5 Mississippi and one rush per 4 downs then," a fan replied.

"That's fine, but rework the rule so it at least has a tiny bit of logic involved," another commented. "Context, intent, location of hit, excessiveness, etc. What is in place now is absurd--can't hit high, low, body weight (the dumbest of all), sliding...its all nonsensical."

"Now do Nick Bosa protection from being strangled every play, NFL," a Niners fan tweeted.

"You know what’s gonna happen? A defender is just going to BLAST a QB instead of being super soft," said Dawgs By Nature. "If you are going to get flagged trying to follow the rules why not get your money’s worth?"

Tough times to be an NFL defender.