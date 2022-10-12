NFL World Reacts To Controversial Political Billboard News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: A military planes fly between the goalposts prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Pennsylvania senate race between John Fetterman (D) and celebrity TV personality Dr. Oz (R) is one of the most highly-publicized races in the country.

The Fetterman campaign recently posted a billboard with a damning accusation for any self-proclaimed Philly sports fan.

The billboard outside of the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field claims Oz is a Dallas Cowboys fan — showing a photo of him at AT&T Stadium.

"Now that Dr. Oz is running for office, he *acts* like he’s a real Philly sports fan. But we all know he’s really a Cowboys fan Our beautiful new billboard at the Linc won't let you Iggles fans forget it," Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this billboard.

"This is brilliant. I don't miss living in Philly, but I'm kind of disappointed that I won't get to vote for Fetterman and against Dr. Oz this election day," one fan wrote.

"When the best you’ve got is accusing a guy of rooting for a rival team your campaign's completely out of ideas," another said.

"This is the most scathing and damning political ad I've ever seen," another added.

This billboard will get plenty of traffic this weekend. The 5-0 Eagles will welcome the 4-1 Cowboys for a primetime Week 6 matchup on Sunday night.