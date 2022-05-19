NFL World Reacts To Controversial Quarterbacks Rankings

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, analyst Michael Robinson named his top-five quarterbacks in two-minute drill situations.

Atop the list at No. 1 sits 25-year-old Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady Russell Wilson Matthew Stafford

Countless fans from around the NFL world were baffled by this list.

Many called out the fact that back-to-back league MVP and notoriously clutch Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers didn't even make the top-five.

"This is one of the most disrespectful things I’ve ever seen on this app…." one fan wrote.

"Somebody tell them Aaron Rodgers didn’t retire," another added.

Others pointed out the fact that Josh Allen was defeated by Patrick Mahomes in a two-minute drill scenario this past season.

"And [Josh Allen will] use 1:47 seconds of it and still get beat," one fan said in reference to the thrilling, divisional-round overtime matchup between the Bills and Chiefs.

"Now do a :13 drill list," another said.

What do you think of this list?