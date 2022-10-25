NFL World Reacts To Controversial Referee Explanation News

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NFL says that referees did not seek Mike Evans autograph at the conclusion of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Panthers.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, "#Bucs WR Mike Evans and side judge Jeff Lamberth both went to Texas A&M, and Lamberth was getting Evans’ phone number to pass it along to a golf pro to give Evans lessons, per sources. Lamberth didn’t have paper, so he borrowed it from another official."

Pelissero added that the NFL has, "reminded [officials] of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday…”

Concluding, "Bad look. No discipline."

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

"This sounds made up," one user replied.

"Evans need to work on his chip shot," tweeted Jennifer Piacenti.

"We had confirmed this was a phone number," reported Bucs insider Rick Stroud. "Story posted soon."

"The whole story apparently..." said Chris Russell.

"This is totally justifiable," another user commented. "Everyone needs to work through swing issues. Everyone. #grinding."

"A text wasn't an option?" asked Rob Wong.

You buying this?