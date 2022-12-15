NFL World Reacts To Controversial Rules Change Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Raiders have been using a holder on kickoffs this season to improve their hang time. That strategy will no longer be allowed.

The NFL will no longer allow teams to have holders hold the football on top of the tee for kickoffs.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels probably won't be thrilled about this. Earlier this season, he raved about this strategy.

“They clarified a rule a couple weeks ago, that you’re permitted to hold the ball on the top of the tee now, so we’ve got a good kicker, you can add hang time to the kick, and I think you saw Daniel use that to our advantage,” McDaniels said. “That’s the rules. They clarified it a couple weeks ago. If it helps us gain some type of advantage, we’ll try to do that.”

The reactions to this announcement are quite amusing.

"Another typical bias against Raiders. If it works for them, make a rule to change it," one person said.

"Always if we do something," a Raiders fan tweeted.

"Kickoffs should just be eliminated; start everyone at the 25 and be done it," another person wrote.

The Raiders will be back in action this Sunday against the Patriots.

McDaniels' squad will have to go back to its original method for kickoffs.