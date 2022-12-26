NFL World Reacts To Controversial Schedule Change

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 17: The NBC Sunday Night Football logo is shown during the Washington Redskins game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on September 17, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 27-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

There will be a new Sunday Night Football game for Week 17 next week.

The NFL decided to flex the Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday Night Football and drop the Chargers-Rams game down to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The announcement came on Sunday evening.

It's an announcement that was met with a lot of mixed reviews from the NFL community.

"That's not even a better game," one fan tweeted.

"Thank god," another fan tweeted.

"Was looking forward to going to this game in 60-degree weather at 1:00 PM," another tweet read.

"This makes no sense. I understand that next week's slate is not very good, but this was the best alternative? I don’t think so," another fan tweeted.

This will be the first Steelers-Ravens game on primetime since 2018. The two teams were supposed to play on Thanksgiving night back in 2020, but COVID-19 forced the game to the afternoon on a Wednesday.

Kickoff for this one will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.