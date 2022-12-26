NFL World Reacts To Controversial Schedule Change
There will be a new Sunday Night Football game for Week 17 next week.
The NFL decided to flex the Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday Night Football and drop the Chargers-Rams game down to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The announcement came on Sunday evening.
It's an announcement that was met with a lot of mixed reviews from the NFL community.
"That's not even a better game," one fan tweeted.
"Thank god," another fan tweeted.
"Was looking forward to going to this game in 60-degree weather at 1:00 PM," another tweet read.
"This makes no sense. I understand that next week's slate is not very good, but this was the best alternative? I don’t think so," another fan tweeted.
This will be the first Steelers-Ravens game on primetime since 2018. The two teams were supposed to play on Thanksgiving night back in 2020, but COVID-19 forced the game to the afternoon on a Wednesday.
Kickoff for this one will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.