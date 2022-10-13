NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Excuse News

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It would be a little charitable to call some of the calls that have gone Tom Brady's way through the years "overly favorable." But there's one person who isn't going to taking the accusations against Brady lightly: Brady himself.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked about the extremely controversial "roughing the passer" call that went his way against the Falcons this past week. But Brady wasn't buying the idea that there's bias in his favor, pointing out that he's been on the wrong side of bad calls on the biggest of stages.

"I've lost Super Bowls because I thought (the referees) missed a call," Brady said.

More than a few NFL fans noted that Brady has a point. In Super Bowls XLII and LII, there were a handful of no-calls from referees at critical junctures that may have altered the games had they been called.

Some fans brought the evidence to prove it:

Tom Brady might have a point there. He might have at least two more Super Bowls if it weren't for some ticky-tack calls.

Of course, he probably wouldn't have had the first Super Bowl if it weren't for the infamous Tuck Rule Game either. And who knows how his entire career might have played out if he had lost there.

Nevertheless, Brady has the right to dismiss the notion that he gets special treatment from referees.