NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Ranking

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The majority of NFL fans think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of football. However, Chris Simms wouldn't even place him in the top-five of current NFL signal callers.

No, unfortunately that's not a joke. In Simms' latest NFL QB rankings, Brady sits at No. 8.

Simms thinks Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson - in that order - are all better than Brady right now.

Sure, Brady's 44 years old, but he's still better than seven other quarterbacks, right?

Brady at No. 8 just isn't sitting well with some NFL fans who think he should be much higher.

"I think you can defend having Mahomes, Herbert and Josh Allen 1-3. However I would put Rodgers 4th, Brady 5th and then it's a toss-up between Stafford and Burrow. Russ 8th. Russ hasn't been elite since midway through 2020," a fan said.

"How tf you don’t put brady at 1. How many more rings does he have to get to be 1," one fan wrote.

"Man's really got Brady at 8 please fire him on the spot know damn well ain't 7 qbs Better than Brady," a fan tweeted.

"According to @CSimmsQB Brady is not a top 5 QB. This guy is so unserious. I’m convinced he hates Tom," one fan commented.

Brady completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns with 12 picks last season. The Buccaneers finished 13-4 on the season before falling to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

What's your take? Is Brady really only the eighth best quarterback in football right now?