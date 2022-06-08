NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp Contract News

After wrapping up a huge contract with Aaron Donald just two days ago, the Rams once again dipped into their offshore bank account to pay All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Cooper Kupp and the Rams reached agreement today on a three-year extension that ties him to LA for the next five years, at $110 million, and allows him to assume his rightful place amongst the NFL’s highest-paid WRs, ..."

The NFL world reacted to the Kupp signing Wednesday night.

"Kupp was much more "underpaid" than Donald," tweeted Andrew Brandt. "Was making $15M a year when top receivers are making $25M a year."

"Where do they get this money?" asked another user.

"Cooper Kupp got the bag," said Michael J. Duarte.

"How is this possible," wondered a Niners fan.

"I feel like the salary cap was just some thing the NFL made up to try to scare teams into complience without having any plans whatsoever to enforce it. Like Santa Claus," said Barstool's PFT Commenter.

"Bruh????"

Kupp is coming off a monster 2021 that saw him catch 145 balls for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns on the way to the Rams second Super Bowl in franchise history.