NFL World Reacts To Cooper Kupp’s Honest Admission

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp said it so no one else has to. With the single-season receptions and receiving yards record in sight, the breakout star is keeping things in perspective.

Admitting, “What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn’t seem right to, I don’t know, for those to be broken in 17 games.”

Kupp’s honest admission was refreshing to many across the NFL world. Who acknowledge the Rams WR’s impeccable season, but also know he had an extra game to surpass some of these lauded records.

“Respect for his answer because that’s how I feel too,” replied one fan. Noting, “All kinds of records are gonna be broken in the next year or two because of the extra game.”

“I appreciate the humility which somehow makes him more deserving,” another said.

“This,” Rivals.com‘s Adam Friedman simply responded.

“Either way 16 or 17 games the season he has had it’s insane,” another commented.

One thing’s for sure, Cooper Kupp has been a revelation for the Rams this season.