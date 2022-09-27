NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush's New Nickname

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush has stepped in admirably since Dak Prescott went out with a fractured thumb.

Dallas has won each of the past two games with Rush leading the offense, including a second half rally vs. the Giants on Monday night.

On Tuesday, star running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted out a new nickname for the undrafted veteran: "Cooper Clutch."

The NFL world reacted to Zeke's post on social media

With Dak reportedly healing faster than expected, it'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys handle the QB situation if Rush continues to win.

Jerry Jones already put it out there that Rush has "the makeup of a top quarterback" and would welcome a QB controversy.