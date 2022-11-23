NFL World Reacts To Cornerback's Harsh Comments On DeAndre Hopkins

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins was a bright spot for an Arizona Cardinals' offense that was able to put up just 10 points against the San Francisco 49ers defense on Monday night.

The veteran wide receiver reeled in nine catches for 91 yards, despite not playing most of the fourth quarter in the 38-10 blowout.

Hopkins was defended by Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward for much of the game.

Instead of paying the 30-year-old wideout respect for his solid performance, Ward took a serious shot at Hopkins after the game — calling him "steroid boy."

Hopkins, of course, missed the first six games of the season after he was found in violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

“D Hop, he thinks he’s a tough guy,” Ward said. “He thinks he still one of the best receivers in the league and he’s really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We’re not scared of him. He thought we were scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.”

“He was getting locked up,” he continued. “He was doing some dirty things,” Ward said. “He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these harsh comments from Ward.

"DHop was cooking him all night. Lol," one fan wrote.

"Would love to know Charvarius’ thoughts on Barry Bonds," another added.

"Bros so mad he got cooked he can’t even enjoy a win," another said.

These two teams will face off in a Week 18 rematch to close out the 2022 regular season.